Property tax values see a jump

Owners of heavy machinery and equipment might soon get a little bit of sticker shock.

The Allen County Appraiser’s office is mailing property valuation notices on Friday for personal property that could show significant increases — double, triple and even quadruple what they were valued at last year.

That affected includes such things as commercial machinery and equipment, trucks and trailers, boats, utility vehicles, four-wheelers, jet skis, and oil and gas.