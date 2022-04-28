 | Thu, Apr 28, 2022
Property tax values see a jump

Valuation notices for personal property will be mailed Friday, and some items such as heavy trucks and trailers will see significant increases, warns County Appraiser Jami Clark.

April 28, 2022 - 3:03 PM

Owners of heavy machinery and equipment might soon get a little bit of sticker shock.

The Allen County Appraiser’s office is mailing property valuation notices on Friday for personal property that could show significant increases — double, triple and even quadruple what they were valued at last year. 

That affected includes such things as commercial machinery and equipment, trucks and trailers, boats, utility vehicles, four-wheelers, jet skis, and four-wheelers, jet skis, and oil and gas.

