Proposal would expand child tax credit

The framework of the tax proposal would raise the child tax credit incrementally through 2025 and restore tax relief for affordable housing projects.

Members of Congress unveiled a bipartisan plan on Tuesday, Jan. 16, that would again expand the child tax credit for families as well as provide business incentives. Shown are children at the Downtown Children’s Center in St. Louis. Photo by Rebecca Rivas/Missouri Independent/Kansas Reflector

WASHINGTON — Leading members of Congress released a bipartisan, bicameral tax proposal Tuesday, promising a middle-path deal to help low-income families and provide incentives for businesses as Trump-era tax breaks expire.

The framework led by top tax policy leaders U.S. Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Republican Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri would raise the child tax credit incrementally through 2025 and restore tax relief for affordable housing projects.

The three-year proposal would also make exempt disaster payments to wildfire victims and to those who suffered losses after the massive train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. The deal also aims to extend research and development tax credits, as well as reduce tax burdens on U.S.-Taiwan business relationships, an effort to bolster relations with the autonomous island nation vulnerable to Chinese government aggression.

