The threat of rain held off just long enough for Iola High School students, their guests and families to enjoy the annual Grand March prom tradition on Saturday. Many arrived in style, with a mix of classic cars, fancy cars and trucks as well as a special appearance by the trolley Fearless Fred.

Alex Donnelly and Aysha Houk were among several couples who arrived via a ride on the trolley Fearless Fred. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Ryker Curry and Chloe Sell in a Jaguar. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Brett Willis and Rhegan Fischer pose for pictures. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Anna Beckwith and Evan Casner at left, arrive with Dominic McGee and Olivia Tremain. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register