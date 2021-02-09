Menu Search Log in

Quarantines touch a nerve in Humboldt

Parents expressed their displeasure with the district's quarantine policy. A recent poll of parents and teachers, though, found most think the current policy is reasonable.

February 9, 2021

Lane Sterling expresses his concerns with the Humboldt school board’s current COVID-19 quarantine policy. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Nearly a full year into the pandemic, COVID-19 continues to dominate meetings of the Humboldt school board.

On Monday night, two parents, Lane Sterling and Bobbie Haviland, expressed their displeasure with the district’s current policy.

That policy basically states that students in close proximity to a positive COVID-19 case must be quarantined, regardless of circumstance, say, whether or not they were wearing a mask during exposure.

