Quick action keeps fire at bay in Moran

MORAN — First responders were able to quickly extinguish a vehicle fire Tuesday within feet of the propane tank exchange rack at the Pete’s Gas Station in Moran.

Shortly after noon on Tuesday, smoke began emanating from the rear axle of a Subaru sedan in the parking lot of the convenience store, at the intersection of U.S. 54 and 59, according to an Iola Fire Department press release.

Moran Police Chief Shane Smith was the first to arrive on scene and immediately used a dry chemical fire extinguisher on the rear passenger wheel of the car.