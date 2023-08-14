 | Mon, Aug 14, 2023
Quick work by fire crews saved building

Rookies Sports Bar & Grill remains closed after a Friday evening fire. Iola's fire chief praised crews for their quick response, which kept the fire contained to the rear of the historic downtown building.

By

News

August 14, 2023 - 2:29 PM

Iola fire crews respond to the scene of a kitchen fire at Rookies Sports Bar & Grill in a historic building on the downtown square. Fire fighters were able to contain the blaze to the kitchen in the rear of the building. Photo by COURTESY OF JOSEPH DEVOE

A downtown restaurant remains shuttered after a Friday evening fire, but the quick response of Iola fire crews may have helped save the historic building from destruction.

The fire at Rookies Sports Bar & Grill, 105 E. Jackson Ave., was contained to the kitchen area. Owners Carri and Mike Sailor are still assessing the damage.

A grill in the kitchen caught on fire at about 8:32 p.m. Friday, Carri Sailor said. She attempted to extinguish the blaze but flames spread rapidly. Soon, pressurized cans of sauce, vegetables and other food items exploded from the heat. She was struck in the head by something, she said, but was not seriously injured.

