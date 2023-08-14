Quick work by fire crews saved building

A downtown restaurant remains shuttered after a Friday evening fire, but the quick response of Iola fire crews may have helped save the historic building from destruction.

The fire at Rookies Sports Bar & Grill, 105 E. Jackson Ave., was contained to the kitchen area. Owners Carri and Mike Sailor are still assessing the damage.

A grill in the kitchen caught on fire at about 8:32 p.m. Friday, Carri Sailor said. She attempted to extinguish the blaze but flames spread rapidly. Soon, pressurized cans of sauce, vegetables and other food items exploded from the heat. She was struck in the head by something, she said, but was not seriously injured.