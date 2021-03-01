Racers line up at Pinewood Derby

There wasn’t the roar of an engine, or the distinct smell of burning rubber, but Sunday’s racing action still packed plenty of excitement.
Iola’s Cub Scout Pack No. 55 hosted its annual Pinewood Derby at Calvary United Methodist Church Sunday.
Youngsters have spent the past several weeks honing their racers, all of which originated from blocks of pine.
They are then raced down an aluminum track — gravity does the work — through a series of races.
Cars are switched repeatedly to ensure a racer doesn’t have an unfair advantage on specific lanes.
At the end of the day, the Scouts also get to vote on which car appealed most to them. Cars are judged on original design, paint scheme and quality.
The top finishers, based on average finish: 1. Noah Anderson, 2. Nickoles Stogdill, 3. Jackson Young, 4. Jazzmyn Bumstead, 5. Grayson Foreman, 6. Dereck Yarnell, 7. Delilah Yarnell, 8. Jackson Bowen, 9. Clarissa Howell, 10. Deejay Thorn, 11. Hunter Cooper, 12. Vincent Bonnet and 13. Daniel Allee.