 | Fri, Jul 16, 2021
Racial justice panel issues recommendations

Medicaid expansion, fair taxes and food rebates were recommended by a panel focused on racial justice in Kansas. They recommended against having Native American mascots.

By

News

July 16, 2021 - 11:49 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas racial justice panel appointed by  Gov. Laura Kelly has recommended expanding Medicaid, adding another income tax bracket for top-income earners, restoring a food sales tax rebate and banning Native American mascots and team names in public schools.

The 15-member Commission on Racial Justice and Equity created the recommendations after meeting with Kansas Department of Commerce officials, Kansas Department of Health and Environment staff and others. 

The report, released Wednesday, comes months after the panel crafted recommendations primarily focused on policing.

