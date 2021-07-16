Racial justice panel issues recommendations

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas racial justice panel appointed by Gov. Laura Kelly has recommended expanding Medicaid, adding another income tax bracket for top-income earners, restoring a food sales tax rebate and banning Native American mascots and team names in public schools.

The 15-member Commission on Racial Justice and Equity created the recommendations after meeting with Kansas Department of Commerce officials, Kansas Department of Health and Environment staff and others.

The report, released Wednesday, comes months after the panel crafted recommendations primarily focused on policing.