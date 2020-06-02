Menu Search Log in

Radio Club in LaHarpe

The Iola Amateur Radio Club will participate in field day activities June 27-28 in LaHarpe.

June 2, 2020 - 10:13 AM

The Iola Amateur Radio Club will participate in field day activities June 27-28 in LaHarpe.

The event will be at club president Gale Jeffers’s home at 408 S. Broadway St.

Field Day is an annual exercise to encourage emergency communication preparedness among amateur radio operators across the country.It is typically the largest single emergency preparedness event in the country, with over 30,000 operators participating.

