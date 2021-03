The past month has brought extreme weather fluctuations, from a bitterly cold snap that caused financial havoc on cities throughout the state in the form of higher heating costs, to recent rains that could potentially bring flooding dangers.

More than 6.5 inches of rain fell in the past week, starting on March 10 with 1.68 inches. On March 13, another 2.37 inches fell.

This morning, the Iola Water Plant reported 1.33 inches in the past 24 hours.