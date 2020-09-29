Rally time

David Lee, center, Republican candidate for the Allen County Commission’s Second District seat, was among about a dozen attendees at a rally in downtown Iola Monday in support of President Trump and other GOP candidates in the upcoming November election. Lee is opposed by Democrat Michelle Meiwes in the Nov. 3 vote.
