Menu Search Log in

Rally time

Republicans gathered in downtown Iola for a rally in support of President Donald Trump and the GOP.

By

News

September 29, 2020 - 10:26 AM

David Lee, center, Republican candidate for the Allen County Commission’s Second District seat, was among about a dozen attendees at a rally in downtown Iola Monday in support of President Trump and other GOP candidates in the upcoming November election. Lee is opposed by Democrat Michelle Meiwes in the Nov. 3 vote. Photo by Richard Luken

David Lee, center, Republican candidate for the Allen County Commission’s Second District seat, was among about a dozen attendees at a rally in downtown Iola Monday in support of President Trump and other GOP candidates in the upcoming November election. Lee is opposed by Democrat Michelle Meiwes in the Nov. 3 vote.

Related
February 3, 2020
November 7, 2019
September 30, 2019
October 5, 2018
Trending