Ready for kindergarten

August 5, 2020 - 10:41 AM

Michelle Griffin, kindergarten teacher at McKinley Elementary School, asks Gaelle Blanc to complete a series of tasks to determine if she is ready to enter school. Blanc will attend in-person classes when the fall semester begins Aug. 24. Students are enrolling this week at schools throughout the county, and families are asked to declare their intention for students to learn in person at school buildings, or online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

