Ready for kindergarten

Michelle Griffin, kindergarten teacher at McKinley Elementary School, asks Gaelle Blanc to complete a series of tasks to determine if she is ready to enter school. Blanc will attend in-person classes when the fall semester begins Aug. 24. Students are enrolling this week at schools throughout the county, and families are asked to declare their intention for students to learn in person at school buildings, or online because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives