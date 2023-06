Ben Alexander spoke to bicyclists before the start of a 50-mile gravel bike racing course on Saturday morning in downtown Humboldt. The inaugural Octagon Gravel Race offered three distances, including 100-miles and 25-miles. About 70 racers participated, with about half competing in the middle-distance race. The group battled an early thunderstorm followed by warm temperatures.

Riders start a 50-mile race for the inaugural Octagon Gravel Race on Saturday. Photo by Vickie Moss