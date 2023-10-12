Recycling on county’s radar

County leaders will look at recycling programs in other counties after a volunteer-led effort disbanded more than two weeks ago.
Commission Chairman David Lee and Road and Bridge Director Mark Griffith planned to travel to Coffey County to learn about their program, which collects recyclable material from residences and stores them at a facility near the landfill. The items are sold and transported to recycling companies.
Lee also contacted Anderson County to learn about its program. The county offers a recycle trailer where residents can sort and dump recyclable material. The trailer is moved to different communities on a rotating basis.
Allen County might want to start small, with a stationary bin at the landfill where residents can bring recyclables. Lee cited a recent editorial in the Register that made a similar suggestion.
“We’ll see if we can do something,” Lee said. “It might not be door-to-door service, but if someone is serious about recycling, maybe there could be a bin at the landfill.”
“Even if we have a bin at the landfill, it needs to be taken somewhere,” Commissioner Bruce Symes said.
All three commissioners said they’ve received numerous calls on the matter. A Humboldt woman attended last week’s commission meeting to ask the county to rethink their approach.
Allen County Recycling, an all-volunteer group, announced in late September it would cease operations. The group formed in late 2021 after Iola Rotary Club ended its volunteer-led program after 30 years.
Commissioner Jerry Daniels noted the county had offered to dedicate an employee’s time to help the recycling effort if the city would agree to do the same, but that didn’t happen.
A few hours after the county’s discussion on Tuesday morning, a group of about 20 recycling advocates attended an Iola City Council meeting to press city leaders on the matter, as reported in Wednesday’s Register.
Ambulance purchase
Commissioners agreed to spend $216,000 for a remounted ambulance through American Response Vehicles (ARV).
The company will take an older ambulance out of the county’s fleet and install the “box” onto a new chassis.
Commissioners voted to buy the chassis from Twin Motors Ford, even though it will cost about $2,000 more than if they purchased it through ARV. Commissioners agreed the difference amounted to about 1% of the total cost and they preferred to support a local business.
It will still take about two years before the ambulance can be delivered because of high demand and supply chain issues. Delivery for a new ambulance, though, would take about three years and would cost significantly more.
Michael Burnett, ambulance director for the City of Iola, also gave commissioners a quarterly report at Tuesday’s meeting, as required under a new contract with the city.
Ambulance calls have been holding steady at around 200 calls each month, Burnett reported. About half of the calls required transportation to Allen County Regional Hospital, and about 45 or so were out-of-town transfers to another facility.
Burnett expects the total number of calls for the year to be slightly higher than last year.
Lee asked if he had seen any changes in out-of-town transfers. The county had asked if hospital staff could find services that are closer, rather than shipping a majority of patients to facilities in Kansas City.
Burnett said he had noticed an increase in transports to Chanute and other nearby locations.
He also reported the department had hired five employees out of a new recruiting class. Students spend two months training for skills needed for both the EMS and fire departments. The classes are offered by the city, with staff doing the training.
The new hires help the department meet minimum staffing requirements but they are still not at full staffing levels, Burnett said.
He also told commissioners a monitor was repaired in September for $4,700. Under the contract, the city provides preventive and routine maintenance but the county pays for repairs and replacement.
IN OTHER news:
Gary McIntosh asked commissioners for $30,000 to support the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility in LaHarpe. He discussed fundraising efforts planned to help the animal rescue, with a goal of raising $300,000. Commissioners did not make a commitment but agreed to study the matter.
Rodney Burns delivered his annual audit. He noted some discrepancy with EMS collections after the county hired an outside firm to handle the matter. County staff have struggled to reconcile their records with the records they receive from the company, and have requested more detailed reports to resolve the issue.
Mark Griffith, road and bridge director, told commissioners to expect to see small patches of road improvements throughout the county as part of a project required by the state.
Mitch Garner, Public Works director, said crews working to build a new cell at the landfill are having trouble with the clay liner, which is not packing tight enough to hold water. They may need to add bentonite, a clay made from volcanic ash.
