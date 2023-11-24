 | Fri, Nov 24, 2023
Register welcomes new reporter

The Register's newest reporter, Sarah Haney, comes from Nevada, Mo., where she worked as a one-woman show as editor of The Daily Mail.

Sarah Haney joined the staff of the Iola Register on Nov. 13. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

To give you an inkling as to the caliber of reporter the Iola Register has recently acquired, Sarah Haney was recognized Tuesday evening by Nevada, Mo.’s city council, for her work covering city politics for the Nevada Daily Mail.  

Haney joined the Register staff Nov. 13.  

For the past five-plus years, Haney had been a one-woman show at the Daily Mail, which publishes four days a week. Haney wrote the bulk of its stories, took the photos, laid out the pages, sent them off to be printed and posted the news to its website. 

