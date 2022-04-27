Register’s digital archives go deeper

Recent updates to the Iola Register’s digital archives offer subscribers an even richer treasure trove of local history to explore.

Thanks to a partnership with the Kansas Historical Society, the years 1965-1970 and 2001-2014 have now been digitized and can be accessed at iolaregister.com/archives. Beginning in 2015, the Register has uploaded daily editions to its website.

An astonishing 348,550 pages of the Register are now available online. Subscribers can browse by date, search by keyword, and download pages of the paper.