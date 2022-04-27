Register’s digital archives go deeper

 | Thu, Apr 28, 2022
Recent updates to the Iola Register's digital archives offer more years and more history to explore. Most digital editions of the Register are available dating back to 1875, with an astonishing 348,550 pages available online.

By

News

April 27, 2022 - 4:24 PM

The Kansas State Historical Society’s collection of Kansas newspapers, which includes the Iola Register, is one of the largest and most complete in the country. It holds more than 70,000 rolls of microfilm. Photo by KANSAS STATE HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Thanks to a partnership with the Kansas Historical Society, the years 1965-1970 and 2001-2014 have now been digitized and can be accessed at iolaregister.com/archives. Beginning in 2015, the Register has uploaded daily editions to its website. 

An astonishing 348,550 pages of the Register are now available online. Subscribers can browse by date, search by keyword, and download pages of the paper.

