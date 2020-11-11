Remodel project approved

Students at the Rural Regional Technical Center in LaHarpe likely will spend much of their next semester renovating a house.
The USD 257 school board approved spending up to $100,000 to move a house from its current location near the Bowlus Fine Arts Center, to a spot across from Iola Middle School.
Construction trades students will then get to work, remodeling the house so it can be sold.
