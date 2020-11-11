Menu Search Log in

Remodel project approved

Rural Regional Technical Center's construction trades students will remodel a house. First, though, it needs to be moved from its location near the Bowlus to a site near the middle school.

This two-story house at 210 S. Buckeye could be moved and used as a remodel project for the construction trades students at the Regional Rural Technology Center. Photo by GOOGLE MAPS

Students at the Rural Regional Technical Center in LaHarpe likely will spend much of their next semester renovating a house. 

The USD 257 school board approved spending up to $100,000 to move a house from its current location near the Bowlus Fine Arts Center, to a spot across from Iola Middle School.

Construction trades students will then get to work, remodeling the house so it can be sold.

