Tammy Dieker might have traveled great distances to find the kind of treasure that was right under her feet.

Dieker owns The Market Place, an antique store on the downtown square at 5 E. Madison Ave. During a recent renovation, she and husband Jeff uncovered an old metal JC Penney sign buried beneath floorboards.

The sign is a nod to the building’s past. For decades, the department store served the community’s needs for clothing and more.