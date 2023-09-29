Rep. Fred Gardner tours schools

USD 257 leaders showed Rep. Fred Gardner, R-Garnett, around district facilities on Thursday morning. Superintendent Stacey Fager, school board president Jennifer Taylor and Iola Elementary School principal Andy Gottlob gave Gardner a tour of the new Iola Elementary School building. Fager and Taylor then took Gardner to see the Regional Rural Technical Center at LaHarpe. At the elementary school library, Gardner talked about the importance of libraries, and recalled as a teenager driving his grandmother to meetings because she was one of the leading forces to establish the interlibrary loan system.

USD 257 Superintendent Stacey Fager and Rep. Fred Gardner visit the automotive program at the tech center.