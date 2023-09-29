 | Fri, Sep 29, 2023
Rep. Fred Gardner tours schools

Rep. Fred Gardner took a tour of Iola Elementary School and the Regional Rural Technical Center.

Rep. Fred Gardner visits the elementary school library. He talked about the importance of libraries, and recalled as a teenager driving his grandmother to meetings because she was one of the leading forces to establish the interlibrary loan system. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

USD 257 leaders showed Rep. Fred Gardner, R-Garnett, around district facilities on Thursday morning. Superintendent Stacey Fager, school board president Jennifer Taylor and Iola Elementary School principal Andy Gottlob gave Gardner a tour of the new Iola Elementary School building. Fager and Taylor then took Gardner to see the Regional Rural Technical Center at LaHarpe. At the elementary school library, Gardner talked about the importance of libraries, and recalled as a teenager driving his grandmother to meetings because she was one of the leading forces to establish the interlibrary loan system.

USD 257 Superintendent Stacey Fager and Rep. Fred Gardner visit the automotive program at the tech center.
Rep. Fred Gardner looks at a wall of photos at Iola Elementary School. The display features former schools in the district. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
