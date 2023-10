Skeletal remains found near Humboldt in March have been confirmed as those of Iolan Dennis Lushbough, whose disappearance more than six years ago sparked extensive searches across southern Allen County.

Sheriff Bryan Murphy notified Lushbough’s family last week that Lushbough had been positively identified.

The remains were found by a man searching for antler sheds March 18 east of Humboldt, near Arizona Road and 1800 Street.