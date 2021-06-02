Report: Midwest’s economy still strong

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The economy in nine Midwest and Plains states remains strong in the wake of a devastating global pandemic, according to new monthly survey of business leaders and managers, but the survey’s index gauging inflation soared to a new record high.

The Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions for May released Tuesday came in at 72.3, down slightly from April’s record high of 73.9.

Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth, while a score below 50 suggests recession.