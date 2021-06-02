 | Wed, Jun 02, 2021
Report: Midwest’s economy still strong

By

News

June 2, 2021 - 7:42 AM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The economy in nine Midwest and Plains states remains strong in the wake of a devastating global pandemic, according to new monthly survey of business leaders and managers, but the survey’s index gauging inflation soared to a new record high. 

The Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions for May released Tuesday came in at 72.3, down slightly from April’s record high of 73.9. 

Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth, while a score below 50 suggests recession. 

