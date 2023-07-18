Report shows violent crimes dropped in ’22

TOPEKA — Reports of burglary, murder and rape declined statewide in 2022, according to an annual report, though numbers have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s annual Crime Index Report compiles data from law enforcement agencies to look at crime trends. The 2022 crime index report showed a 4.3% decrease in violent crime statewide from 2021, with 12,849 reported violent crimes, such as robbery, aggravated assault and rape.

In 2022, there were 163 reported murders, 21.5% of which stemmed from domestic violence murders. While this report marks a 5.8% decrease in murder from 2021, it is still 28.3% higher than the 2019 pre-COVID average of 127 murders.