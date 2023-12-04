 | Mon, Dec 04, 2023
Report: US running out of money for Ukraine

The Biden administration sent Congress an urgent warning about the need to approve more money for assistance to Ukraine's efforts to defend itself from Russia's invasion.

December 4, 2023 - 3:21 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky walks with U.S. President Joe Biden down the colonnade to the Oval Office during a visit to the White House Sept. 21, 2023, in Washington, DC. Zelensky visited the nation’s capital to meet with President Biden and Congressional lawmakers after attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Photo by (Evan Vucci/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday sent Congress an urgent warning about the need to approve tens of billions of dollars in military and economic assistance to Ukraine, saying Kyiv’s war effort to defend itself from Russia’s invasion may grind to a halt without it.

In a letter to House and Senate leaders and released publicly, Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young warned the U.S. will run out of funding to send weapons and assistance to Ukraine by the end of the year, saying that would “kneecap” Ukraine on the battlefield.

She added that the U.S. already has run out of money that it has used to prop up Ukraine’s economy, and “if Ukraine’s economy collapses, they will not be able to keep fighting, full stop.”

