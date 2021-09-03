 | Fri, Sep 03, 2021
Reproductive clinics brace for TX surge

Reproductive health clinics in Kansas and Oklahoma are already seeing an influx of patients from Texas, following the state's enactment of the strictest abortion legislation in America.

By

News

September 3, 2021 - 10:20 AM

In this photo from May 29, 2021, protesters hold up signs at a protest outside the Texas state capitol in Austin, Texas. (Sergio Flores/Getty Images/TNS)

TOPEKA — The number of telephone calls from out-of-state women seeking abortion services surged at the Trust Women clinic in Wichita following implementation of a Texas law prohibiting the procedure in most instances after six weeks of pregnancy.

Trust Women clinics in Wichita and Oklahoma City anticipate their clientele to include more Texas women because the statute could thwart an estimated 85% of abortions in that southern state.

“We have definitely seen an increase in the number of patients calling to schedule appointments,” said Wichita clinic director Ashley Brink. “They can thank or blame Texas for that.”

