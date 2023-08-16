Rescuers recover 33 bodies from landslide at Myanmar jade mine

BANGKOK (AP) — The bodies of 33 people have been recovered from a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar and rescuers are searching for at least three people believed to be missing, a rescue official said Wednesday.

In the landslide on Sunday in Hpakant, the center of the world’s largest and most lucrative jade mining district, earth and debris from several mines slid about 1,000 feet down a cliff into a lake below, carrying more than 35 miners with it.

About 150 rescuers using five small boats have recovered the bodies from the muddy lake in Manna village in Hpakant, a remote mountainous town in Kachin state about 600 miles north of Myanmar’s biggest city, Yangon, the leader of a local rescue team said. He said at least three people were feared missing.