Research shows twins aren’t clones

If you’re an identical twin who’s always resisted being called a clone of your sibling, scientists say you have a point.

January 12, 2021 - 9:42 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — If you’re an identical twin who’s always resisted being called a clone of your sibling, scientists say you have a point.

Identical twins are not exactly genetically the same, new research shows.

Scientists in Iceland sequenced DNA from 387 pairs of identical twins — those derived from a single fertilized egg — as well as from their parents, children and spouses.

