Residents asked to reimagine downtown after 54 rebuild

An open house is planned for Thursday at the Recreation Community Building at Riverside Park to discuss the rebuild and how it would impact the community.

August 25, 2020 - 10:13 AM

With a full rebuild of U.S. 54 through much of Iola coming down the pike, city officials are hoping to get input from those most affected by such a project.

An open house is planned from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Recreation Community Building at Riverside Park  to discuss what is needed, and how best to tackle it.

It’s an opportunity for Iolans to reimagine what downtown looks like during and after the project, Interim City Administrator Corey Schinstock explained.

