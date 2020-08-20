Response to Overland Park protests criticized

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas this week condemned the Overland Park Police Department for an “overly reactive and militarized response” to a Black Lives Matter protest.

In a letter addressed to Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez, the civil rights group highlighted concerns with officers’ handling of a peaceful protest on July 24. The ACLU was acting in support of local organizers who objected to the police tactics.

Officers responding to the demonstration, planned by The Miller Dream LLC, were in riot gear, targeted protest leaders for arrest and refused to provide badge information. Four arrests were made during the protest.