Retired teacher becomes KS’ first transgender lawmaker

Democrat Stephanie Byers became the first transgender member of the Kansas Legislature Tuesday night.

November 6, 2020 - 12:25 PM

She’ll represent parts of south Wichita after defeating Republican challenger Cyndi Howerton in the race for Kansas House District 86. Byers received 54% of the vote in her first run for office.

Byers is a retired band, orchestra and jazz teacher at Wichita North High School. She taught there for nearly 30 years.

