Retired teacher becomes KS’ first transgender lawmaker

Democrat Stephanie Byers became the first transgender member of the Kansas Legislature Tuesday night.
She’ll represent parts of south Wichita after defeating Republican challenger Cyndi Howerton in the race for Kansas House District 86. Byers received 54% of the vote in her first run for office.
Byers is a retired band, orchestra and jazz teacher at Wichita North High School. She taught there for nearly 30 years.
