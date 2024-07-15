Robin Hoodlums

More than 50 area youngsters were involved in the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “Robin Hood,” held for the public Saturday at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center., which added several light-hearted and comedic elements to the classic tale of the archer who steals from the rich and gives to the poor, much to the chagrin of the dastardly Prince John and the Sheriff of Nottingham.

The production was sponsored by the Stephenson Trust. As an aside, another youth production, the Children’s Summer Theater Workshop, started Monday, with its public performance slated for July 27 at the Bowlus.