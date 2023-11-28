Rosalynn Carter honored by family, friends and Jimmy

ATLANTA (AP) — Rosalynn Carter was being memorialized Tuesday with classical music and beloved hymns, some of her favorite Biblical passages, and a rare gathering of all living U.S. first ladies and multiple presidents, including her 99-year-old husband Jimmy Carter in the front row.

The tribute service at Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta marked the second day of a three-day schedule of public events celebrating the former first lady and global humanitarian who died Nov. 19 at home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 96. Tributes began Monday in the Carters’ native Sumter County and continued in Atlanta.

The former president, who is 10 months into home hospice care and hadn’t been seen in public since September, stayed Monday night at The Carter Center, CEO Paige Alexander said, steps from where the former first lady lay in repose.