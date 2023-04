It’s become something of a tradition among Iola’s Rotarians to take their grandchildren on international mission trips.

Inspired by Bob Hawk and Judy Brigham and her late husband, Tom, Rotarians Jim and Karen Gilpin recently joined the bandwagon by taking their grandson to Mexico for a service project.

“We thought it’s a great way to motivate young people to realize the world is a big place and they have lots of opportunities,” Jim said.