 | Fri, Oct 20, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Rotary donates to student trip

Iola Rotary Club donated $2,000 to Scott Brady, Iola Middle School's assistant principal, to help fund a trip to Washington, D.C., for IMS eighth-graders.

By

News

October 20, 2023 - 3:11 PM

Iola Rotary Club president Jonathan Adams, left, presents Iola Middle School assistant principal Scott Brady and USD 257 superintendent Stacey Fager with a $2,000 check to help fund a trip to Washington, D.C. for eighth grade students. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

The Iola Rotary Club presented Scott Brady, assistant principal of Iola Middle School, a check for $2,000 at the club’s Thursday meeting. The funds are to help sponsor a trip to Washington, D.C. for Iola’s eighth-graders.

Brady is hoping to continue in Iola a tradition he started in 2017 in Humboldt, where he taught social science until this year. He’s taken students to the nation’s capital ever since, though the COVID-19 pandemic canceled two trips. “Students learn more in five days in D.C. than we can teach them in a whole year in the classroom,” Brady told Rotarians. 

“We keep them busy. We leave the hotel every day at 6 a.m. and don’t return until 9 or 10 p.m. each night.” 

Related
August 29, 2023
January 20, 2023
November 30, 2022
December 12, 2018
Most Popular