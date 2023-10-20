Rotary donates to student trip

The Iola Rotary Club presented Scott Brady, assistant principal of Iola Middle School, a check for $2,000 at the club’s Thursday meeting. The funds are to help sponsor a trip to Washington, D.C. for Iola’s eighth-graders.

Brady is hoping to continue in Iola a tradition he started in 2017 in Humboldt, where he taught social science until this year. He’s taken students to the nation’s capital ever since, though the COVID-19 pandemic canceled two trips. “Students learn more in five days in D.C. than we can teach them in a whole year in the classroom,” Brady told Rotarians.

“We keep them busy. We leave the hotel every day at 6 a.m. and don’t return until 9 or 10 p.m. each night.”