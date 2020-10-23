Rotary leader urges polio eradication

Iola Rotarians gathered virtually and in person at Los Potrillos on Thursday for a special presentation from John Germ, a Rotary International past president and Current Polio Chair.

Rotary International is a founding partner of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), which has reduced polio cases by 99.9% since 1979. Oct. 24 is World Polio Day, designated as such to raise awareness of the virus, which is still endemic in Pakistan and Afghanistan, and to renew the call for donations.

Germ provided an update on Rotary International’s efforts to eradicate the disease. Worldwide, Rotary members consistently raise more than $50 million a year for the GPEI, which provides funds for vaccines, healthcare workers, transportation and public awareness efforts.