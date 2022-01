Iola High School’s winter homecoming candidates are, front from left, Tyler Crane, Evan Casner, Samuel Fager, Ryker Curry and Brett Morrison; back row, Emily Long, Sage Barney, Josie Plumlee, Reece Murry, Harper Gregg and Elanie Sturgeon. Not pictured is Adam Atwell. The homecoming king and queen will be crowned at Friday’s game against Burlington.