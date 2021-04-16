Rural bankers see economic growth

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Strong economic growth continues in rural parts of 10 Western and Plains states even though business continues to lag behind the level it was at before the coronavirus pandemic began, according to a new monthly survey of bankers.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey, said improving grain prices, continued low interest rates and exports have all helped the economy in rural areas.

Bankers remain optimistic despite the challenges in the economy. The survey’s confidence index was a healthy 72.4 in April even though it was slightly lower than March’s 76.7.