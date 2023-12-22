Rural Kansas museum returns artifacts

PAOLA — Cartons of Mexican artifacts, which could be priceless, worthless or somewhere in the middle, sit in storage at a rural museum in Kansas, waiting to be picked up.

The museum in Paola began its ongoing effort to return objects from a 38-piece collection of pre-Columbian artifacts more than a year ago, after receiving them from a Kansas City couple’s trust a few years earlier. Museum officials decided to repatriate the items and use the space to display more local history.

After making little headway on their own, museum board members worked with U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids’ staff for guidance on how best to contact the involved embassies. The move resulted in the return of three Peruvian artifacts in September. While two of the three artifacts were found to be replicas, the third was described as a potentially invaluable original.