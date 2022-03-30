 | Wed, Mar 30, 2022
Russia shells areas it vowed to scale back

Russian forces bombarded areas around Kyiv and Chernihiv after saying they would scale back to 'increase mutual trust.' Ukrainian leaders were skeptical, and the military action in those areas instead was increased.

By

News

March 30, 2022 - 3:21 PM

A photograph shows destroyed buildings in Kharkiv on March 29, 2022, destroyed by Russian troops shelling, on the 34th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces bombarded areas around Kyiv and another city just hours after pledging to scale back military operations in those places to help negotiations along, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.

The shelling — and intensified Russian attacks on other parts of the country — tempered optimism about any progress in the talks aimed at ending the punishing war.

The Russian military’s announcement Tuesday that it would de-escalate near the capital and Chernihiv to “increase mutual trust” was met with deep suspicion from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the West.

