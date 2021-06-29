 | Tue, Jun 29, 2021
SAFE BASE secures funding

After-school program awarded a $450,000 grant to continue part of the program for the next five years. Another grant will expire next year. The program has been going for 21 years.

June 29, 2021 - 10:15 AM

SAFE BASE at the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

SAFE BASE, the second longest-running after-school program in Kansas, received a federal grant that will provide a significant part of the funding for the next five years.

Angela Henry, director, told school board members Monday night the program was awarded a $450,000 grant from 21st Century Community Learning Center. The federal grant is administered by the state of Kansas and is very competitive.

It will allow SAFE BASE to pay for Jefferson Elementary School first- and second-graders for the next five years. The district will receive $100,000 each year for three years, then $80,000 in the fourth year and $70,000 after that.

