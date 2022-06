Roughly 150 schoolchildren and adult leaders ventured from Iola to Hutchinson Thursday for the weekly SAFE BASE summer program field trip. Thursday’s excursion took the group to Hutchinson’s Strataca Underground Salt Museum. The museum is 650 feet below the earth’s surface. A portion of the Strataca Kansas Underground Salt Museum includes a train ride on the Salt Mine Express to learn what life was like when the mine was active during the 1940s and 1950s.

The younger elementary students were treated to a visit to the Hutchinson Zoo as well. Here, kindergartner Jocelyn Sandidge reacts as she sees a brownbanded bamboo shark. Photo by Richard Luken

Cambree (Chadd) Harper feels the texture of salt as it’s mined from the earth as part of a hands-on exhibit. Photo by Richard Luken