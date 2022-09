HUMBOLDT — In these parts, the success of B&W Trailer Hitches is the stuff of legends. How Roger Baker and Joe Works of Humboldt teamed up in 1987 to build custom truck beds.

Baker retired in 1999, leaving Works to continue taking the company to greater heights. The employee count today is between 650 and 700,

What is becoming as legendary as the company’s success is how several of Joe and wife Jane’s offspring are investing some of those rewards into Humboldt’s downtown.