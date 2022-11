Just call it a home makeover, Santa edition.

Iola Area Chamber of Commerce Director Robin Schallie hangs a board on the front of the Santa House. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

With Christmas five short weeks away, Santa will once again set up temporary quarters in Iola to hear requests from area children starting Dec. 3.

But as Iola Area Chamber of Commerce volunteers were pulling the house out of storage, Executive Director Robin Schallie noticed the home had started to show its age.