Iola students who ventured outside for their first day of spring break Friday were greeted by nearly 4 inches of snow that fell overnight, providing ample opportunity for fun. Because it’s Kansas weather, forecasts call for 70-degree weather by the end of the weekend, and anywhere between zero and 14 more snow events by the time spring finally arrives.

Rourk Boeken sleds down the Riverside Park dike. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register