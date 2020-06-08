Menu Search Log in

Scaled-down fair coming in July

Events will be limited to 4-H competitions, with many staples like the rodeo and open classes canceled.

Henry Kramer shows his steer at the 2019 Allen County Fair. Register file photo

A substantially smaller Allen County Fair is coming to Riverside Park in late July.

Fair Board members voted last week for a pared-down version of the fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fair will revolve exclusively around the 4-H members and their entries.

That means several staples of years past — including the rodeo, Baby Barnyard, Style Revue, open class entries, music shows on the free stage and the best-dressed pet contest — are a no-go.

