Scaled-down fair coming in July

A substantially smaller Allen County Fair is coming to Riverside Park in late July.
Fair Board members voted last week for a pared-down version of the fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fair will revolve exclusively around the 4-H members and their entries.
That means several staples of years past — including the rodeo, Baby Barnyard, Style Revue, open class entries, music shows on the free stage and the best-dressed pet contest — are a no-go.
