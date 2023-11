It’s safe to say Allen Community College means a lot to the Schinstock household.

Corey Schinstock is a 1994 graduate; his daughter Kailey just finished school at Allen; and youngest daughter Kinsey, who’s still in Iola High School, is taking concurrent enrollment classes at ACC as well.

So the idea of serving on the college’s board of trustees just seemed to make sense. “And I like to stay busy,” he noted. “I figure this is something I can give back to.”