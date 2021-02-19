Menu Search Log in

School board modifies its COVID policies

Policy change will not modify the need to quarantine, but instead the way the quarantine list is devised. Students will no longer need to make lists of close contacts, and cameras will not be used to verify.

By

News

February 19, 2021 - 1:48 PM

The USD 258 Humboldt school board discusses the many challenges brought about by COVID-19. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT —The Humboldt school board voted Thursday night to modify the district’s COVID-19 policies.

The changes do not include modifying the quarantine policy, but instead alters the way that the quarantine list is devised.

Those who have been in close contact with a positive case will still be quarantined, even if they were wearing a mask, etc.

