School board modifies its COVID policies

HUMBOLDT —The Humboldt school board voted Thursday night to modify the district’s COVID-19 policies.
The changes do not include modifying the quarantine policy, but instead alters the way that the quarantine list is devised.
Those who have been in close contact with a positive case will still be quarantined, even if they were wearing a mask, etc.
