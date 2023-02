“You’ll get a sticker,” a student at Iola Elementary School whispered to a friend who wasn’t feeling well.

Sara Clift overheard the conversation and smiled. It makes her job a lot easier when children feel comfortable visiting a health care clinic.

That’s exactly the kind of welcoming environment she and others hope to create with a new school-based clinic. It opened in January as a partnership between USD 257 schools and the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas.