Schools adjust to outbreaks

Marmaton Valley Jr./Sr. High School students will spend the rest of the month in remote learning because of the coronavirus pandemic, as all area districts reported new cases this week.

Marmaton Valley Superintendent Kim Ensminger announced the change to remote learning on Monday, saying it would take effect today. Elementary students will continue to attend school. Any student who needed to be quarantined would be notified by a school official, she said.

The school’s fall play, scheduled for this week, will be postponed to a later date. All extracurricular activities are suspended until Nov. 30.