Schools demolish buildings to avoid repairs

TOPEKA — The Kansas Board of Regents allocated $16.5 million appropriated from the state treasury to turn to rubble 500,000 square feet of obsolete buildings on university campuses.

After the dust clears from removal of those 20 buildings, officials said, the work would eliminate an estimated $80 million in deferred maintenance obligations.

“This amount … that we’re really going to be saving Kansas taxpayers, I think would be good information for communities to have,” said Blake Flanders, president and CEO of the state Board of Regents. “Every time we talk about taking buildings offline there is always groups that have a lot of nostalgia about the building.”