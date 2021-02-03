Schools get wind farm money

Wind farm payments have finally been awarded to local schools via the county, with each district receiving $50,000.

Those receiving the awards on behalf of their various educational entities included Kevin Heisler, Humboldt school board; Kay Lewis, Humboldt superintendent; Shane Walter, Crest superintendent; Stacey Fager, Iola superintendent; Dan Willis, Iola school board; and Kim Ensminger, Marmaton Valley superintendent.

School officials receive congratulations on receiving wind farm money from Commissioner David Lee. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Commissioner Jerry Daniels explained how in 2017, when Allen County entered into an agreement with Prairie Queen Wind Farm, part of the arrangement was that the wind farm would make some form of local donation/contribution.